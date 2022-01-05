See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air
03:47
Share this -
copied
Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and his initial warning to Trump about the virus.Jan. 5, 2022
Now Playing
See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air
03:47
UP NEXT
Biden urges parents to vaccinate children to help keep schools open
02:01
Puerto Rico sees huge spike in Covid cases despite high vaccination rate
04:34
Hospitalizations spike amid rocketing Covid case counts; threat to hospitals renewed
05:49
Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’
03:05
Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary