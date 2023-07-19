IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

See the three coup crimes that could send Trump to prison

11:43

Special Counsel Jack Smith warns Donald Trump of another indictment. Smith’s target letter reportedly citing evidence of at least three crimes Trump allegedly committed while president, including conspiracy, witness tampering, and deprivation of rights. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the charges and is joined by former head of the DOJ’s criminal division Leslie Caldwell.July 19, 2023

