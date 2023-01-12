IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    See the smoking gun that might get Trump indicted: GOP chief links him to 'crime' phone call

The Beat with Ari

See the smoking gun that might get Trump indicted: GOP chief links him to 'crime' phone call

11:42

The January 6th Report reveals an eyewitness account against Trump and builds and bolsters the Department of Justice case against him. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel testified under oath that Trump called her and directly introduced her with coup planner John Eastman for the purpose of advancing his illegal election fraud plan, and Trump stated on the line. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber analyzes the legal implications of the evidence. Jan. 12, 2023

    date 2023-01-12

