The Beat with Ari

See the line from new Trump charges to Jan. 6 coup plot: Hayes-Melber Breakdown

09:03

Special Counsel Jack Smith corners Donald Trump with his own lawyer’s records. The New York Times reporting tapes from Trump’s own lawyers created the “roadmap” to his indictment. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tells Ari Melber on “The Beat” that Trump “attempted to end American constitutional democracy,” calling it the “gravest political crime committed by anyone in the nation.”June 12, 2023

