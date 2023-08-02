IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

See the coup charges that can send Trump to prison: Melber Report

07:59

The Jan. 6 insurrection was more than a “one day” plot. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber shares original reporting on the several plots that stretched weeks or months, and shows how they are central to the new charges by special counsel Smith. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 2, 2023

