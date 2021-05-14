IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

See ‘Rick & Morty’ creator Dan Harmon explain writing, Kanye West & ‘incels’ to MSNBC

20:36

What’s the secret to a great story and a Hollywood hit? "Rick and Morty" and "Community" showrunner Dan Harmon explains why he believes most stories must follow a narrative circle format with “eight steps;” how his experiences clashing with corporate bosses and collaborating with Kanye West inform his work now; and how he came to understand and oppose “incel” culture in this MSNBC appearance. The extended, in-person interview with anchor Ari Melber, recorded during the coronavirus pandemic, features Harmon’s sharp, legendary wit as he trades stories and some fun barbs with Melber.May 14, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All