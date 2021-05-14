See ‘Rick & Morty’ creator Dan Harmon explain writing, Kanye West & ‘incels’ to MSNBC

What’s the secret to a great story and a Hollywood hit? "Rick and Morty" and "Community" showrunner Dan Harmon explains why he believes most stories must follow a narrative circle format with “eight steps;” how his experiences clashing with corporate bosses and collaborating with Kanye West inform his work now; and how he came to understand and oppose “incel” culture in this MSNBC appearance. The extended, in-person interview with anchor Ari Melber, recorded during the coronavirus pandemic, features Harmon’s sharp, legendary wit as he trades stories and some fun barbs with Melber.