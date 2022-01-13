IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

See one nurse’s stark warning amid omicron surge: No beds means no beds 

03:29

The resurgent pandemic is causing U.S. hospitals to hit record highs for COVID patients, prompting one nurse to take to TikTok to plead with people to understand what it means when there are no available beds in a hospital and to listen to healthcare workers.Jan. 13, 2022

