See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills

In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, former president Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail, stumping in key states for Democrats like Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Obama also sharing his best advice for Democrats in a new interview with “Pod Save America,” slamming cancel culture and conservative media. His advice includes don’t be “a buzzkill,” and don’t make people “feel as if they are walking on eggshells.” Professor Michael Eric Dyson joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Obama’s comments, adding “Every penalty can’t be the death penalty, or else everyone is dead” and that people must “Believe in a kind of justice that is reparative… I think Obama is giving a wise word.”Oct. 18, 2022