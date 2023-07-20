IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Coup bomb goes off as Jack Smith gets former Trump aide talking

    05:56
  • Now Playing

    See Musk and MAGA crushed in dictator censorship scandal: Melber breakdown

    12:02
  • UP NEXT

    Coup bomb goes off as Jack Smith eyes Trump’s 3rd indictment

    07:10

  • See the three coup crimes that could send Trump to prison

    11:43

  • GOP climate deniers roasted in hottest summer ever: The Beat’s Fallback

    11:29

  • Trump is ‘done,’ will get ‘indicted’: Trump braces for coup charges

    08:26

  • Trump coup bomb goes off: Trump formally targeted for coup charges

    09:18

  • New ‘lie bomb’ rocks Fox News: Network sued over Jan 6 lies by fired host Tucker Carlson

    11:24

  • See GOP confronted over 'straights only' discrimination, after Scotus echoes parts of Jim Crow

    07:31

  • Republican MTG gets the boot: Fallback with NBA icon John Salley on 'The Beat'

    06:10

  • Trump jobs record shrinks in Biden's shadow: WH Sec. Jean-Pierre on MSNBC

    02:54

  • The military ‘coup bomb’ goes off: Trump’s ‘unhinged’ WH plot gets the Jack Smith treatment

    11:10

  • Humiliating: See GOP's Lindsey Graham booed by MAGA crowd after 'playing himself' with Trump

    04:43

  • From ‘sore loser’ to prison? Trump nightmare deepens as Jack Smith hits AZ 2020 plot with subpoenas

    02:15

  • Republican governor who tackled reporter passes TikTok ban: Ari Melber's free speech breakdown

    06:24

  • Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’

    08:44

  • WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell

    09:16

  • Lindsey Graham booed, called ‘traitor’ at Trump rally in his home state

    07:48

  • Stephanie Grisham: Trump showed secret documents to Mar-a-Lago diners 

    06:56

  • Trump justices reverse their own testimony in new Affirmative Action ban

    08:09

The Beat with Ari

See Musk and MAGA crushed in dictator censorship scandal: Melber breakdown

12:02

Twitter is now worth roughly half of what CEO Elon Musk paid for it. It comes as some conservatives sour on Musk, after new data reveals censorship on the social media platform has increased under Musk’s leadership. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down Musk’s free speech hypocrisy. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 20, 2023

  • Coup bomb goes off as Jack Smith gets former Trump aide talking

    05:56
  • Now Playing

    See Musk and MAGA crushed in dictator censorship scandal: Melber breakdown

    12:02
  • UP NEXT

    Coup bomb goes off as Jack Smith eyes Trump’s 3rd indictment

    07:10

  • See the three coup crimes that could send Trump to prison

    11:43

  • GOP climate deniers roasted in hottest summer ever: The Beat’s Fallback

    11:29

  • Trump is ‘done,’ will get ‘indicted’: Trump braces for coup charges

    08:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All