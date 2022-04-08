See Mitch McConnell shredded: 'Sold his soul for a tax cut'

After the start of the pandemic, Americans have been hit with record levels of inflation and rising gas prices. Many workers have been pushing back against major companies and demanding better wages, including the New York Amazon employees who successfully formed a union. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss America's economic landscape, the increasing support for labor unions, and the GOP effort to dismantle Medicare and Social Security.April 8, 2022