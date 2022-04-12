See MAGA Republican shredded on TV for 'sex party' lies and conspiracy 'cap'

The youngest member of Congress, Republican Madison Cawthorn, is engulfed in controversy after accusing – and recanting – false claims about Congressional leaders. In a report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces how Cawthorn came of age in the GOP’s era of Sarah Palin and Donald Trump, informing his approach to facts, media and politics, while emphasizing how Cawthorn’s claims are false. Political analyst Chai Komanduri shares his analysis on why Cawthorn is part of the new generation of fact-free “QAnon Republicans,” who were reared on divisive and demeaning political lies as a “new normal.” Melber also contrasts Cawthorn’s political inspirations – which sometimes don’t exist, in the case of “Q” – with other generations of political leaders, like McCain and Obama, who looked up to more thoughtful, factual leaders apart from ideological differences, rather than the falsehoods, or “cap,” that animate so much right-wing politics today.April 12, 2022