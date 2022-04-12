IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    See MAGA Republican shredded on TV for 'sex party' lies and conspiracy 'cap'

    Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

  Obama's back: Dems eye lessons on the 'politics of cool' and new 'voices for the disenfranchised'

  Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election

  See Mitch McConnell shredded: 'Sold his soul for a tax cut'

  Trump criminal case 'ongoing': NY prosecutor makes unusual statement

  Trump contempt? Prosecutor moves on 'evading' 45 as pressure mounts

  Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV

  House votes to refer former Trump aides Navarro, Scavino in contempt of Congress

  Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel

  Trump's failures roasted as Obama returns to WH, touts ACA

  Judge Jackson moves toward history as GOP 'cartoon characters' brace for epic loss

  Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal

  Billionaire 'Goliath' Bezos loses to 'David' organizers in huge labor upset at Amazon

  'POTUS participated': Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot

  Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

  Trump's violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol

  MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

  Kremlin vet: They'll overthrow Putin before giving him 'bad news' about Russia's war failures

  Top Dem sees indictment for Trump coup plotter after contempt vote

The Beat with Ari

See MAGA Republican shredded on TV for 'sex party' lies and conspiracy 'cap'

The youngest member of Congress, Republican Madison Cawthorn, is engulfed in controversy after accusing – and recanting – false claims about Congressional leaders. In a report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces how Cawthorn came of age in the GOP’s era of Sarah Palin and Donald Trump, informing his approach to facts, media and politics, while emphasizing how Cawthorn’s claims are false. Political analyst Chai Komanduri shares his analysis on why Cawthorn is part of the new generation of fact-free “QAnon Republicans,” who were reared on divisive and demeaning political lies as a “new normal.” Melber also contrasts Cawthorn’s political inspirations – which sometimes don’t exist, in the case of “Q” – with other generations of political leaders, like McCain and Obama, who looked up to more thoughtful, factual leaders apart from ideological differences, rather than the falsehoods, or “cap,” that animate so much right-wing politics today.April 12, 2022

Play All