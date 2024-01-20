See it: Trump goes under oath as fraud receipts haunt him

Donald Trump sat for a deposition in the civil fraud case New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against him and his company. MSNBC’s Katie Phang reports on his deposition and is joined by former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti and Palm Beach Attorney Dave Aronberg. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 20, 2024