See it: Defendant Trump's court appearance on video as N.Y. A.G. vows ‘no one is above the law’

The civil fraud trial against Donald Trump is underway. New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of years of overinflating his net worth and misrepresenting his company's assets. MSNBC's Katie Phang is joined by Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, former SDNY civil attorney Maya Wiley and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin. Oct. 2, 2023