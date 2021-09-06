See how the GOP is openly trying to thwart the Jan. 6 probe

As the January 6th select committee intensifies its probe into the MAGA riot, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is threatening data companies if they comply with the law and send over phone and internet records. GOP lawmakers accidentally sent a letter to the wrong CEO in an attempt to stop data from being turned over, urging the CEO to decline the panel’s request to preserve phone records. At the same time, DC is bracing for another far-right rally at the Capitol later this month.Sept. 6, 2021