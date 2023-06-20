See how the DOJ slow-walked and hesitated investigating Trump’s coup: Melber breakdown

The Washington Post reports the FBI "resisted opening a probe into Trump’s role in Jan. 6 for more than a year," due to the DOJ's “wariness about appearing partisan.” The Post adds the slow-walking led to internal complaints that this fear "chilled efforts to investigate the former president.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: www.msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)June 20, 2023