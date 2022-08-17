See GOP's "just comply" lie shredded: Trump and aides defy FBI as accountability looms

MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on how attacks on the FBI search of Trump's home reveal a deeper double standard. MAGA leaders continue resisting lawful probes and subpoenas while lecturing other suspects to “just comply." Melber reports on faux outrage over the lawful search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago and a record that reveals deeper problems in US policing. This an excerpt of the MSNBC special report, which also reports on police force used against Breonna Taylor and Walter Scott.Aug. 17, 2022