See GOP confronted over 'straights only' discrimination, after Scotus echoes parts of Jim Crow

Over 400 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced this year. It comes as the Supreme Court backtracks on decades of precedent in a new discrimination ruling. Chasten Buttigieg joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” to discuss protecting LGBTQ rights. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 12, 2023