IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    See criminal defendant Trump back in court after arrest as judge sends warning I Melber breakdown

    08:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Like a Dog!': See Trump roasted on TV by comic, Matt Friend

    11:15

  • Former W.H. lawyer predicts Trump ‘will go to jail’ in documents case

    12:12

  • New tech enables actual mind reading: Obama admin vet and researcher debate

    05:28

  • Keep it real: Ari Melber talks to Swizz Beatz about ‘real’ music in A.I. era

    05:54

  • Criminal defendant Trump braces: D.A. working to flip key ally | Melber report

    08:14

  • Tom Hanks on voting for Obama, ‘slow’ progress in U.S. and American optimism I MSNBC Summit Series

    09:08

  • Fox News legal earthquake: New billion dollar lawsuit over alleged lies I Melber breakdown

    08:44

  • Bill Barr loses again: See a Trump conspiracy theory go up in smoke I Ari Melber breakdown

    10:22

  • Kevin McCarthy needs George Santos, even if he is a fraud, says Democratic strategist

    01:37

  • Tom Hanks on ‘progress’ and characters who do what’s right I MSNBC Summit Series

    44:25

  • Jessica Alba on billion dollar tips, Obama chats and feminist power

    37:49

  • MAGA woke police fail in odd campaign to nudge 'Dwight' from 'The Office' I Rainn Wilson x Melber

    10:25

  • Losing: Trump and Barr lose two cases and 'dud' DOJ report

    07:22

  • See Trump Town hall 'debacle' shredded, roasted and toasted 

    07:53

  • As indicted Trump flails, see GOP leaders stake out life after MAGA

    11:22

  • 'Dumpster fire,’ ‘Disaster,’ ‘Disgrace’: CNN under fire for Trump town hall

    05:39

  • Caught on tape: Hear George Santos talk about seeking payout

    11:33

  • Busted: See GOP’s DeSantis shredded on TV over book bans, as writer claps back

    08:01

  • Hear George Santos on indicted money scheme and his joke about ‘Jews’| Exclusive audio

    11:37

The Beat with Ari

See criminal defendant Trump back in court after arrest as judge sends warning I Melber breakdown

08:25

Donald Trump appeared in court today for the first hearing since his arrest and arraignment. The judge requiring his participation for the hearing on evidence and rules in a protective order to stop him from disclosing evidence. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the judge’s warning and Trump’s ongoing legal turmoil. His trial has been set for March 25, 2024.May 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    See criminal defendant Trump back in court after arrest as judge sends warning I Melber breakdown

    08:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Like a Dog!': See Trump roasted on TV by comic, Matt Friend

    11:15

  • Former W.H. lawyer predicts Trump ‘will go to jail’ in documents case

    12:12

  • New tech enables actual mind reading: Obama admin vet and researcher debate

    05:28

  • Keep it real: Ari Melber talks to Swizz Beatz about ‘real’ music in A.I. era

    05:54

  • Criminal defendant Trump braces: D.A. working to flip key ally | Melber report

    08:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All