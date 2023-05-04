IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

See Clarence Thomas confronted on air: You think you will get away with this forever?

03:12

Clarence Thomas ethics scandal grows with new bombshell revelations. A new report from ProRepublica revealing billionaire Harlan Crow paid $6,000 monthly for private school tuition for a relative of Thomas. It comes after revelations that Crow paid for Thomas to take private jets to exclusive vacations on yachts around the world. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the bombshell revelations. May 4, 2023

