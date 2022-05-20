IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch CBS anchor Gayle King crash MSNBC interview

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on

    08:47

  • Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

    10:01

  • ‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

    04:56

  • ‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

    09:17

  • Criminal investigation? DOJ wants Jan. 6 panel transcripts

    01:31

  • ‘Hypersonic weird’: Carville hammers MAGA takeover of GOP and ‘walking massive fraud’

    08:49

  • Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39

  • Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

    11:56

  • 'Traumatizing': Coach reacts to new evidence in HBCU 'racial profiling' incident

    07:06

  • MAGA allies subpoenaed! Trump lawmakers face legal jeopardy amid stonewalling

    11:55

  • Reporter who broke 'Roe' bombshell goes inside SCOTUS amid protests

    11:05

  • Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out

    06:37

  • Trump’s nightmare? Jan. 6 testimony on tape and could go public

    05:52

  • Michigan A.G. takes on SCOTUS: Won't prosecute 'draconian' abortion cases if 'Roe' overturned

    10:11

  • He will sing, but won't sing: Giuliani bails on testifying after 'Masked Singer' cameo

    05:37

  • It was a coup: Jan. 6 investigator says panel will prove riot plot

    04:21

  • From Trump's bigotry to French racism, clashes with Black leaders have long history across the pond

    07:30

The Beat with Ari

Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

05:08

Republican activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Republican lawmakers in Arizona to cancel their own state’s votes for Joe Biden, arguing officials should override votes for Biden and replace them with a “clean slate of Electors,” according to emails obtained by the Washington Post. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the bombshell news, explaining that “even before the violence of the insurrection, this was planned as a coup through voter fraud.”May 20, 2022

  • Watch CBS anchor Gayle King crash MSNBC interview

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on

    08:47

  • Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

    10:01

  • ‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

    04:56

  • ‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

    09:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All