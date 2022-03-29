IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

  • 'Coup confession': Subpoenaed Trump aide hit with same vote that got Bannon indicted

    Secret plot busted: Clarence Thomas' wife faces pressure to testify

    Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

  • Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

  • Can Clarence Thomas be impeached over wife's Trump texts? A Senate veteran explains

  • Contempt: After admitting election plot on TV, Trump aide faces contempt vote

  • Mo Brooks: Trump asked him to ‘rescind' 2020 results, hold new election

  • 'Valuable' Jan 6 Evidence: MAGA Rep Breaks with Trump Over 'Big Lie'

  • Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission

  • Caught on tape: Trump ally Roger Stone bolts 'insurrection headquarters' on Jan. 6

  • Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack

  • 45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed

  • Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

  • Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy; agrees to cooperate

  • Jury selection in first Jan. 6 trial begins

  • McQuade memo details Jan. 6 criminal charges Trump could face

  • ‘Massive’ Jan. 6 civil suits could be Trump's undoing

  • Federal judge: Trump had a ‘tacit agreement’ with Capitol attackers

  • Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits

The Beat with Ari

Secret plot busted: Clarence Thomas' wife faces pressure to testify

03:26

The January 6th committee may call Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to testify about her efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The pressure on Ginni Thomas follows revelations of text messages she sent to then-President Trump’s Chief of Staff, urging him to find ways to overturn the election. Additionally, newly-revealed messages reveal Ginni Thomas texted a GOP congressional aide that Republicans needed to go “out in the streets” to fight for Trump. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the developing situation. March 29, 2022

