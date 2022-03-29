Secret plot busted: Clarence Thomas' wife faces pressure to testify

The January 6th committee may call Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to testify about her efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The pressure on Ginni Thomas follows revelations of text messages she sent to then-President Trump’s Chief of Staff, urging him to find ways to overturn the election. Additionally, newly-revealed messages reveal Ginni Thomas texted a GOP congressional aide that Republicans needed to go “out in the streets” to fight for Trump. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the developing situation. March 29, 2022