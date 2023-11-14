IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Secret coup video: See Two trump aides flip on Trump in RICO sessions in GA

12:09

ABC News has obtained new footage of Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell’s proffer sessions. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the new footage and is joined by Yale University professor Tim Snyder to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 14, 2023

