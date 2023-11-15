IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors

    12:05
The Beat with Ari

Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors

12:05

New video shows Trump aides detailing Donald Trump’s plot to overthrow the election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the new footage and what it could mean for Trump in the Georgia RICO case. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 15, 2023

