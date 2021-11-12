Scrambling Trump’s last-ditch effort to stop WH docs from reaching Jan. 6 committee
08:20
Share this -
copied
A federal appeals court has temporarily barred the release of Trump White House records to the January 6th Committee. Meanwhile, the probe is still getting closer to Trump with a slew of new subpoenas this week. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by Matt Miller, the former Chief Spokesperson for the Justice Department, and Betsy Woodruff Swan, National Correspondent for Politico.Nov. 12, 2021