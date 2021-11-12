IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Scrambling Trump’s last-ditch effort to stop WH docs from reaching Jan. 6 committee

08:20

A federal appeals court has temporarily barred the release of Trump White House records to the January 6th Committee. Meanwhile, the probe is still getting closer to Trump with a slew of new subpoenas this week. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by Matt Miller, the former Chief Spokesperson for the Justice Department, and Betsy Woodruff Swan, National Correspondent for Politico.Nov. 12, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All