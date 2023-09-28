Scoop: Fox News had to fire Tucker over costly lies lawsuit, says author Wolff

Rupert Murdoch announced he will step down as chairman of Fox Corporation and News Corp. Michael Wolff joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the implications of Murdoch’s retirement and his new book “The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty.” Wolff claims Fox News fired Tucker Carlson because of the Dominion lawsuit. Fox denies that claim. Melber also presses Wolff on criticism that his book has inaccuracies. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 28, 2023