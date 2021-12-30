IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

    09:49
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to have call with Putin tomorrow

    02:36

  • Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Gov. Hutchinson: ‘Applaud’ Biden for 'depoliticizing' Covid response efforts

    05:16

  • 'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine

    03:46

  • Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it

    08:52

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • 'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts

    02:48

  • Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’

    05:05

  • Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year

    05:46

  • Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence

    08:53

  • New podcast explores alternative history

    05:42

  • 23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 2022

    05:46

  • Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

    01:18

  • Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge

    02:41

  • Jury reaches an 'outcome' in the Kim Potter trial

    01:52

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

    02:10

  • Biden legacy could hinge on passage of Build Back Better bill

    01:11

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'I think we’re going into a dark age of repression and suppression of the truth'

    01:24

  • McConnell openly courts Manchin to join GOP

    06:16

The Beat with Ari

Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

09:49

Senator Harry Reid has passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a historic legacy. Famous for his low-key style, Reid helped passed Wall Street reform and led the fight securing Senate votes for Obamacare. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reflects on his contributions to America with Obama vet David Plouffe and highlights the lessons Democrats in the Biden era could learn from Reid as they try to end Mitch McConnell's obstruction and push key agenda items across the finish line. Dec. 30, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

    09:49
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to have call with Putin tomorrow

    02:36

  • Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Gov. Hutchinson: ‘Applaud’ Biden for 'depoliticizing' Covid response efforts

    05:16

  • 'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine

    03:46

  • Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it

    08:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All