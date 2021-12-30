Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

Senator Harry Reid has passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a historic legacy. Famous for his low-key style, Reid helped passed Wall Street reform and led the fight securing Senate votes for Obamacare. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reflects on his contributions to America with Obama vet David Plouffe and highlights the lessons Democrats in the Biden era could learn from Reid as they try to end Mitch McConnell's obstruction and push key agenda items across the finish line. Dec. 30, 2021