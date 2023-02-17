Schiff hammers Garland: What’s taking so long in Trump criminal probe?

New reporting from CNN and The Wall Street Journal reveals Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the criminal probe surrounding January 6th. Former January 6th Committee member, Rep. Adam Schiff joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying it’s “detriment of the public” that The Department of Justice has “taken this long” to move against Trump insiders. Schiff also comments on the Georgia grand jury probing Trump election crimes after a new report showed 75 witnesses have gone under oath. Feb. 17, 2023