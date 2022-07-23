Scared: See top Republican run from mob he cheered

The Jan. 6 committee revealing new video that shows Republican Senator Josh Hawley running from rioters after he “riled up” the mob with a fist salute outside of the Capitol. Hawley was one of the first Trump allies to “challenge” Biden’s electoral win. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on what this video revelation means and how the Republican Party is “running away from its own worst creations… from itself.”July 23, 2022