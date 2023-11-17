Scandal-ridden Santos won’t run for reelection: Fmr. aide on lies & charges

Congressman George Santos announced he will not seek reelection in 2024 following a bipartisan ethics report laying out accusations of financial fraud and self-dealing. Naysa Woomer, who is Santos’s former communications director, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. Woomer calls the allegations against Santos “very damning,” adding she would “not be surprised if he is expelled.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 17, 2023