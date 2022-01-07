Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)
09:19
Share this -
copied
A year after the January 6th insurrection, the DOJ is still under pressure to fully investigate the MAGA riot. Though there have been over 700 charges in the probe, most of these charges have been low-level and most rioters who have been convicted have received no jail time at all. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the ongoing investigation and whether the probe will expand to include the leaders of the riot.Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)
09:19
UP NEXT
After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot
11:10
Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern
08:39
See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air
03:47
It's still over: See Trump aide confronted on loss and coup plot on live TV
11:39
Smashmouth politics: Dems prep to dismantle McConnell obstruction