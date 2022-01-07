Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)

A year after the January 6th insurrection, the DOJ is still under pressure to fully investigate the MAGA riot. Though there have been over 700 charges in the probe, most of these charges have been low-level and most rioters who have been convicted have received no jail time at all. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the ongoing investigation and whether the probe will expand to include the leaders of the riot.Jan. 7, 2022