Sanders busts MAGA as right-wing pundit calls Social Security a 'Ponzi scheme' & retirement 'stupid'
March 15, 202403:17

The Beat with Ari

Sanders busts MAGA as right-wing pundit calls Social Security a 'Ponzi scheme' & retirement 'stupid'

03:17

Top conservative Ben Shapiro is getting blowback after attacking retirement programs like Social Security and arguing Americans shouldn't retire at all. MSNBC’s Katie Phang reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 15, 2024

