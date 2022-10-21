Roadmap to coup culpability: Trump hit with historic subpoena

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In a new development, Donald Trump is formally subpoenaed by the January 6 committee, which contends he was at the center of the thwarted coup. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the historic subpoena, which also implies that Trump is guilty of elector fraud. The legally binding document now setting a deadline for Trump to submit evidence by November 14.Oct. 21, 2022

