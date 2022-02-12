IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Right-wing crack pipe lie gets smoked

The Beat with Ari

Right-wing crack pipe lie gets smoked

06:03

Democrats say President Biden is delivering on his vow to restore competence to government, tackling the economy, the Supreme Court, and Ukraine, with results that have many conservatives choosing to lie about his record rather than debate the facts. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on how the debunked "crack pipe" story reveals a larger tension in Washington, and invokes some wisdom about "customers" from Jay-Z.Feb. 12, 2022

    Right-wing crack pipe lie gets smoked

