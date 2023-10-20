RICO smoking gun: Trump’s 'crazy' lawyer pleads guilty, flips on Trump (Melber breakdown)

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case. Powell was one of 19 defendants named in District Attorney Fani Willis’ indictment. Trump admitted to aides that he knew attorney Sidney Powell was "crazy." MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by former SDNY Chief David Kelley to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 20, 2023