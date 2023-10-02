IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Revealed: Internal GOP donor memos show 2024 fears as party becomes 'Cult of Trump'

05:02

Donald Trump skipped the second Republican presidential debate of the 2024 race, declining once again to share the stage with his GOP rivals whom he leads in the polls. Trump’s absence sparked criticism from Republican candidates on the debate stage. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 2, 2023

Play All