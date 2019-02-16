Ret. Lt. Col to GOP: Confronting Trump is not Omaha Beach on D-Day

Ret. Lt. Col to GOP: Confronting Trump is not Omaha Beach on D-Day06:35
President Trump declares a National Emergency in a gambit to seize money for a border wall with Mexico, but admits during a press conference that he “didn’t need to”. Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Peters, a former Fox News analyst, tells Ari Melber that “so many people have died and bled” for the constitution and that the least Republicans in Congress could do, “is risk a primary challenge” by confronting Trump.
Mueller wins Roger Stone gag order, moves to sentence Manafort13:02
Ret. Lt. Col to GOP: Confronting Trump is not Omaha Beach on D-Day06:35
Did Kanye misfire with Kenny G valentine? Senator weighs in05:58
How Big govt. would seize American homes if Trump’s wall is built05:16
Charlamagne & DJ Envy defend Kamala Harris against Fox News 'lie'07:40
Trump Casino Executive: His negotiation ability 'a fallacy'07:17