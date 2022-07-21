Republican-run prison rebuked by Biden DOJ for abuse, violence and scalding, inhumane conditions

A Justice Department investigation found human rights abuse and "cruel and unusual" punishment at one of America's most notorious prisons, Mississippi State Penitentiary or "Parchman." DOJ's action requires the state prison, overseen by Gov. Tate Reeves, to make several remedial reforms or face a more severe lawsuit in court. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the long path to this pressure on the prison, including a long history of discriminatory actions, protests, and lawsuits; other related developments including the conviction of a former top warden of the prison; and reports on a legal summit regarding potential reforms, involving the United Justice Coalition and Team Roc from Roc Nation.July 21, 2022