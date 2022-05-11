IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Reporter who broke 'Roe' bombshell goes inside SCOTUS amid protests

11:05

Senate Republicans have blocked a bill to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law and to protect a woman’s right to choose. All Democrats except for Sen. Joe Manchin voted in support of the bill. The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion from Justice Alito overturning the precedent is still the only opinion circulating, according to Politico reporting. No dissenting draft opinions have emerged from other Justices.May 11, 2022

