    Religious right’s power goes up in flames in Trump dumpster fire

The Beat with Ari

Religious right’s power goes up in flames in Trump dumpster fire

09:35

The Supreme Court is on the verge of ruling to end Roe v. Wade, a ruling that is viewed as the culmination of a multi-decade quest to make selected religious tenets the foundation of American law. The ruling comes at a time when many Republicans are moving away from politicized religion, argues a New York Times essay by conservative writer Nate Hochman. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explores the provocative essay and its implications in this report. (This is an excerpt from a longer interview with Nate Hochman.)June 22, 2022

    Religious right’s power goes up in flames in Trump dumpster fire

