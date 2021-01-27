Reform: officers who detained 6-year-old at gunpoint sued under new law

Reform: officers who detained 6-year-old at gunpoint sued under new law06:25
Colorado police are under fire for holding a Black woman and four unarmed kids in custody at gunpoint, forcing them to lie face-down on the ground in a parking lot for two hours after incorrectly thinking their vehicle was stolen. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the disturbing case, and interviews the lawyer for the woman suing the officers, which is only possible under a brand new law passed in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.