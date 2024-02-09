IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Rachel Maddow and team break down today's Supreme Court arguments on Trump's Colorado ballot eligibility

  • Biden and Trump judges unite on ballot ban: Melber Supreme Court breakdown

    12:08
  • Now Playing

    Rare: Trump lawyer admits 'shameful, violent, criminal' Jan. 6 conduct to Supreme Court

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Historic: SCOTUS faces ultimate test against Trump that could define 2024 race

    02:34

  • Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases

    07:13

  • Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases

    10:28

  • DOJ Vet Katyal on Trump losing bid to stop ‘perilous’ criminal trial

    02:03

  • ‘Dead wrong’: Powerful court rejects ‘wild’ Trump claim, sets stage for coup trial

    07:18

  • ‘Loser’ Trump loses again: Court approves criminal trial in historic ruling

    09:56

  • See it: House GOP fails to impeach Mayorkas

    03:22

  • Indicted Trump has Republicans openly plotting election theft: See Jan 6 ally confronted on TV

    12:07

  • Can Taylor Swift beat Trump again in 2024? MAGA haters roasted at another Grammy win

    03:42

  • From Obama chats to Tom Hanks hits, Brian Grazer talks creativity & curiosity with Ari Melber

    47:25

  • U.S. forces strike more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria

    11:56

  • MAGA's 'authoritarian' tactics spread with threats to shred Constitution: Beschloss x Phang

    06:31

  • After losing ‘lies’ case, Trump sparks RNC crisis with botched plot to block Republican voters

    07:29

  • Fox News panics and Hannity admits ‘Swiftie power'

    06:24

  • Trump ended Roe and may lose 2024 for it: Meet Dems running against 'losing' GOP stance

    01:51

  • From Beyonce to Jay-Z, producer Hit-Boy on crafting music’s biggest hits and 2024 Grammys

    06:20

  • Rattled Trump and GOP fail in plot to quash primaries: MAGA elitism report

    11:40

  • See MAGA Republicans exposed for touting Biden bills they opposed: Melber report

    01:10

The Beat with Ari

Rare: Trump lawyer admits 'shameful, violent, criminal' Jan. 6 conduct to Supreme Court

03:58

The Supreme Court appeared to be skeptical of Colorado's decision to remove former President Trump from the state's primary ballot as they heard arguments from both sides. Trump’s lawyer called the events on Jan. 6 “shameful, criminal, violent.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the case. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 9, 2024

  • Biden and Trump judges unite on ballot ban: Melber Supreme Court breakdown

    12:08
  • Now Playing

    Rare: Trump lawyer admits 'shameful, violent, criminal' Jan. 6 conduct to Supreme Court

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Historic: SCOTUS faces ultimate test against Trump that could define 2024 race

    02:34

  • Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases

    07:13

  • Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases

    10:28

  • DOJ Vet Katyal on Trump losing bid to stop ‘perilous’ criminal trial

    02:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All