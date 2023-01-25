Rare: Obama and Bush face off, as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith crowns Best “Presidential Athlete”

Barack Obama proved to be a more popular president than George W. Bush, and many historians rate Obama a better president, but Bush bests Obama in presidential sports, according to ESPN icon Stephen A. Smith. The celebrated sportscaster took on the tough assignment of comparing two sports moments by each POTUS, crediting Bush's historic Yankee Stadium pitch as a more difficult task than President Obama’s walk off three pointer. This is an excerpt of Smith's interview on “The Beat with Ari Melber.”Jan. 25, 2023