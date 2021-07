Black Americans are getting vaccinated at lower rates than their white counterparts, so iconic rapper Juvenile decided to do something about it. He just remixed his '90s hit "Back That Thang Up" into a pro-vaccination anthem some are already dubbing "the song of the summer." Juvenile joins MSNBC's Dr. Jason Johnson to discuss his viral song "Vax That Thang Up" and his new company Made By Juvie.