The Beat with Ari

Ransom or govern? Biden holds line with McCarthy ‘Shakedown’

11:56

President Biden stares down Speaker McCarthy at their first White House meeting. After his bruising and embarrassing race, McCarthy faces his first test as speaker on the debt ceiling. The MAGA caucus that now holds power over the speaker is calling for brutal spending cuts as the left tells Biden not to give an inch to GOP hijacking. Political strategist Chai Komanduri and Brendan Buck, who worked for Speakers Ryan and Boehner, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Feb. 2, 2023

