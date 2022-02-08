IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mask mania? MSNBC panel on one thing DeSantis may have gotten right

    07:10
  • Now Playing

    Racist raids: See breakdown on 50 year, bipartisan 'no knock' scandal

    11:51
  • UP NEXT

    Closing in? MAGA riot panel evidence links call to Trump as Pence slams 45

    02:17

  • 'Un-American': Pence drops MAGA-world bomb rebuking vote stealing plot

    11:14

  • Unmasked: Under criminal probe Giuliani is 'The Masked Singer' and it goes as you would expect

    07:41

  • 'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

    09:47

  • ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

    10:08

  • Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe

    04:03

  • 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced

    05:45

  • Playing Murdoch: 'Succession' star on money, power and politics

    08:38

  • 'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme

    10:43

  • 45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed

    06:01

  • MAGA legal bombshell: Trump admits he wanted Pence to steal election

    11:54

  • 'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed

    10:30

  • Busted: See shameless GOP leaders taking credit for Biden law they obstructed

    05:48

  • MAGA party lawmakers banning books to ease 'white discomfort'

    03:42

  • CBD oil from marijuana linked to lower Covid rates

    03:59

  • 'Oncoming train': Gaetz alleged sex crimes bombshell exposed

    03:54

  • Fox News lies debunked: Viewers know less than if they watched no news at all

    14:30

  • So much losing: Judge who dealt MAGA losses on Obamacare, voting, to leave SCOTUS

    09:14

The Beat with Ari

Racist raids: See breakdown on 50 year, bipartisan 'no knock' scandal

11:51

In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the recent police shooting that killed a Black bystander within 10 seconds of raiding the home he was occupying. Melber discusses the new heat on how police shoot first in “no knock” raids and traces the history of the police tactic back five decades, referencing lyrics from Gil Scott-Heron’s anthem “No Knock.”Feb. 8, 2022

  • Mask mania? MSNBC panel on one thing DeSantis may have gotten right

    07:10
  • Now Playing

    Racist raids: See breakdown on 50 year, bipartisan 'no knock' scandal

    11:51
  • UP NEXT

    Closing in? MAGA riot panel evidence links call to Trump as Pence slams 45

    02:17

  • 'Un-American': Pence drops MAGA-world bomb rebuking vote stealing plot

    11:14

  • Unmasked: Under criminal probe Giuliani is 'The Masked Singer' and it goes as you would expect

    07:41

  • 'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

    09:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All