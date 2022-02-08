Racist raids: See breakdown on 50 year, bipartisan 'no knock' scandal

In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the recent police shooting that killed a Black bystander within 10 seconds of raiding the home he was occupying. Melber discusses the new heat on how police shoot first in “no knock” raids and traces the history of the police tactic back five decades, referencing lyrics from Gil Scott-Heron’s anthem “No Knock.”Feb. 8, 2022