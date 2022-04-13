IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Walking the walk on refugee support

    11:10

  • Biden accuses Putin of genocide

    07:49
  • Now Playing

    Putin on trial? Biden condemns 'genocide' as Pentagon pushes weapons over The Hague

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    War in Ukraine enters a new phase as U.S. sends bigger and better weapons

    09:02

  • Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

    04:21

  • Why a 'dysfunctional military culture' leads to Russia's losses

    06:08

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘There are so many tragedies right now’ in Ukraine

    04:45

  • Amb. William Taylor: The way to stop genocide is to stop Putin

    05:16

  • McFaul: Small acts of civic resistance from Russians are important

    08:54

  • Finland and Sweden inching closer to seeking NATO membership

    02:29

  • Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows

    11:48

  • Samantha Power on Russian atrocities and 'genocide': 'The facts are plain as day'

    08:10

  • John Lennon’s son sings “Imagine”

    01:32

  • Person of interest named in NYC subway shooting

    02:25

  • What war crimes investigators are searching for in Ukraine

    02:55

  • ‘It’s plainly true’ acts of genocide committed in Ukraine, autocracy expert says

    03:57

  • Milwaukee elects its first Black mayor

    09:03

  • Georgia election laws head to federal court

    07:32

  • What's going on with the Iran nuclear talks?

    06:42

  • Putin speaks out amid vicious attacks on Ukraine

    05:12

The Beat with Ari

Putin on trial? Biden condemns 'genocide' as Pentagon pushes weapons over The Hague

07:04

The U.S. is sending $800 million worth of military hardware to Ukraine to fight off Russia's attacks as Pres. Biden rebukes Putin for "genocide" and war crimes. Pentagon Press Secretary Adm. John Kirby outlines the military aid and the administration's view of how Putin has unified NATO and the West against him, in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Kirby says that, despite Biden's recent comments, the Pentagon opposes the U.S. joining the International Criminal Court, which is the main avenue for any potential trial of a foreign head of state for war crimes.April 13, 2022

  • Walking the walk on refugee support

    11:10

  • Biden accuses Putin of genocide

    07:49
  • Now Playing

    Putin on trial? Biden condemns 'genocide' as Pentagon pushes weapons over The Hague

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    War in Ukraine enters a new phase as U.S. sends bigger and better weapons

    09:02

  • Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

    04:21

  • Why a 'dysfunctional military culture' leads to Russia's losses

    06:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All