Putin on trial? Biden condemns 'genocide' as Pentagon pushes weapons over The Hague

The U.S. is sending $800 million worth of military hardware to Ukraine to fight off Russia's attacks as Pres. Biden rebukes Putin for "genocide" and war crimes. Pentagon Press Secretary Adm. John Kirby outlines the military aid and the administration's view of how Putin has unified NATO and the West against him, in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Kirby says that, despite Biden's recent comments, the Pentagon opposes the U.S. joining the International Criminal Court, which is the main avenue for any potential trial of a foreign head of state for war crimes.April 13, 2022