Putin at war: Biden fights, Trump praises and GOP enters ditch of denialism
06:32
As the West remains united against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and most Americans back U.S. policy, a "Putin wing" of the Republican Party is complicating the GOP's response. It's a long way from Ronald Reagan, and MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how the shift predates the Trump era and why it matters now.March 3, 2022
Putin's wartime fans in the GOP: U.S. Republicans on defense after idealizing 'Red State' Russia
08:33
Ukrainian basketball player escapes country
03:44
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is what worries fmr. Zelenskyy advisor most
12:00
U.S. sends hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine
01:37
Biden condemns Putin's actions: 'The free world is holding him accountable'