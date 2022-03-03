IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin's wartime fans in the GOP: U.S. Republicans on defense after idealizing 'Red State' Russia

  •  Ukrainian basketball player escapes country

    Putin at war: Biden fights, Trump praises and GOP enters ditch of denialism

    The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is what worries fmr. Zelenskyy advisor most

  • U.S. sends hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine

  • Biden condemns Putin's actions: 'The free world is holding him accountable'

  • Pentagon: Russian convoy towards Kyiv remains stalled

  • Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression

  • Blinken announces task force to track down Russian oligarchs, sanctions on defense sector

  • Russian Defense Ministry announces 500 troops dead in Ukraine as Putin cracks down on dissent

  • Sen. Angus King: Putin is ‘the most dangerous man in the world’

  • Daria Kaleniuk: Soon Ukrainians ‘will have no food, no water, and basically no medical support’

  • Anne Neuberger: A cyber attacker ‘has to be successful once. A defender has to be successful every time.’

  • Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’

  • Sen. Tim Kaine on President Biden's approaches to Ukraine crisis, SCOTUS, immigration

  • Children with cancer treated in Kyiv hospital basement

  • Ukrainian doctors detail situation on the ground from inside bomb shelter

  • Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.

  • 'It was absolutely terrifying': Reporter in Ukraine details soldiers searching car

  • Heavy shelling, airstrikes pound Ukrainian cities

The Beat with Ari

Putin at war: Biden fights, Trump praises and GOP enters ditch of denialism

As the West remains united against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and most Americans back U.S. policy, a "Putin wing" of the Republican Party is complicating the GOP's response. It's a long way from Ronald Reagan, and MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how the shift predates the Trump era and why it matters now.March 3, 2022

