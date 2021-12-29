IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Protest music and vinyl records thrive in today’s 'streaming era'

03:52

Vinyl record sales doubled in 2021, showing the enduring interest in owning a physical record even in the streaming era. MSNBC’s Ari Melber shares some of his parents favorite records in this lighthearted segment over the holidays - from Dylan to Jimmy Cliff - and invites viewers to share their favorites with him on social media (@arimelber). Dec. 29, 2021

