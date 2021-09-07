Prosecutor ramps up criminal probe into Trump election meddling

As the DA of Georgia’s Fulton County turns up the heat in her investigation into what could be a criminal attempt by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election, investigators in the Georgia case are coordinating with federal lawmakers probing the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol. This comes as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy attempts to interfere in the congressional probe and prevent the January 6th committee from accessing the phone records of GOP lawmakers.Sept. 7, 2021