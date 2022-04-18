Proof: Trump's influence crashes in 2022 after flop of blog and app

Despite his tightening grip on the GOP, Donald Trump’s power and influence in broader political culture are waning. Since leaving office, new data reveals his online engagement has hit new lows, according to reporting by Axios. Though Trump created a blog and his own social media site in order to gain back some of his previous influence, both have failed to gain traction. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Obama’s former campaign manager David Plouffe and political strategist Chai Komanduri to discuss Trump’s dwindling influence.April 18, 2022