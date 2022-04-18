Proof: Trump's influence crashes in 2022 after flop of blog and app

- UP NEXT
'Damning': Bombshell texts pushing Trump's election fraud scheme emerge11:25
Trump aide backs down, testifies about elector fraud and insurrection08:30
New video shows police killing Black man after scuffle10:57
Will Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted in 2022? Congress mulls referral08:47
Putin on trial? Biden condemns 'genocide' as Pentagon pushes weapons over The Hague07:04
Busted: Trump aide investigated for voter fraud after accusing others of same crime01:47
See MAGA Republican shredded on TV for 'sex party' lies and conspiracy 'cap'10:23
Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most20:25
Obama's back: Dems eye lessons on the 'politics of cool' and new 'voices for the disenfranchised'07:03
Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election06:50
See Mitch McConnell shredded: 'Sold his soul for a tax cut'09:38
Trump criminal case 'ongoing': NY prosecutor makes unusual statement06:06
Trump contempt? Prosecutor moves on 'evading' 45 as pressure mounts01:46
Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV12:01
House votes to refer former Trump aides Navarro, Scavino in contempt of Congress01:04
Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel07:23
Trump's failures roasted as Obama returns to WH, touts ACA09:54
Judge Jackson moves toward history as GOP 'cartoon characters' brace for epic loss09:49
Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal06:19
Billionaire 'Goliath' Bezos loses to 'David' organizers in huge labor upset at Amazon08:29
